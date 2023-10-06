The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $14,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 38,727 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,153,000 after acquiring an additional 18,540 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $308.10 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $287.75 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $331.84 and a 200-day moving average of $329.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $101.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 24.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GS. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $461.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.32.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

