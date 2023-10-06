The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,960 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $10,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 28,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:SCHW opened at $50.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.14. The stock has a market cap of $89.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,022.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

