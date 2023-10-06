SVB Wealth LLC Has $3.87 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,225 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in American Express by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Express from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.44.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $147.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.09. The stock has a market cap of $108.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.42%.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.