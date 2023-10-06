StockNews.com Upgrades Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to Buy

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.80.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.63. 7,661,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,041,935. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Mondelez International by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Schoolcraft Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 51.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 427.7% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

