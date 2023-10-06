Stem (NYSE:STEM) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $4.00. The stock had previously closed at $3.71, but opened at $3.59. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Stem shares last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 362,372 shares traded.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Stem from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Stem in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Stem from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Stem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.18.

In other Stem news, CRO Alan Russo sold 13,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $87,275.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 139,594 shares in the company, valued at $907,361. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Stem news, Director David S. Buzby bought 62,000 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $298,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 620,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,827.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Alan Russo sold 13,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $87,275.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 139,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,361. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STEM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the first quarter worth about $283,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stem by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 691,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 30,779 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stem by 9.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Stem by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 19,010 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Stem by 210.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 292,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 198,231 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). Stem had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $92.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.19 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stem, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

