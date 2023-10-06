State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 80,954 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 417,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,954 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Invitation Homes worth $14,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INVH shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 26th. BTIG Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.69.

INVH stock opened at $31.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.79 and its 200 day moving average is $33.53. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $600.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.45 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 4.25%. Research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 146.48%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

