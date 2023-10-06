State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 7,478 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,478 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $11,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,323,807,000 after buying an additional 59,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,152,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,092,000 after buying an additional 587,635 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,528,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,388,000 after buying an additional 1,385,849 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $780,492,000 after buying an additional 57,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in VeriSign by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,183,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $672,682,000 after purchasing an additional 97,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.00, for a total value of $135,694.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,585. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total transaction of $1,084,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,642 shares in the company, valued at $125,530,595.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.00, for a total transaction of $135,694.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,814,585. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,568 shares of company stock worth $5,222,528. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VRSN shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

VeriSign Price Performance

VeriSign stock opened at $205.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.09 and a 200-day moving average of $213.07. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $169.24 and a one year high of $229.72. The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.96.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.15%. The company had revenue of $372.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

