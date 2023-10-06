State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 7,478 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,478 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $11,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at $767,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $25,086.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,969.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.00, for a total transaction of $135,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,585. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $25,086.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,969.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,222,528. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VRSN opened at $205.08 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.24 and a 12 month high of $229.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.07. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.96.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $372.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.00 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on VRSN. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

