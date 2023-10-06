State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,810 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.12% of Amdocs worth $14,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $83.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.23. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $78.02 and a 52 week high of $99.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 11.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.26%.

DOX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Amdocs from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

