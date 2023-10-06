State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,765 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $10,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 88,436.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 270,919,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,654,024,000 after purchasing an additional 270,613,292 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,329,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,263,857,000 after purchasing an additional 473,888 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,082,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,431 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645,058 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,867,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $614,181,000 after purchasing an additional 45,404 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.10.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $51.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $38.79 and a 1-year high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.08.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $872,685.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,889,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $332,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $872,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,889,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,566,176. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

