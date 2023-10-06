State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $14.13 Million Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,125 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hershey were worth $14,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Hershey by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total transaction of $45,190.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,738.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total transaction of $45,190.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,738.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $321,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,999,057.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,438 shares of company stock valued at $4,079,372 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Price Performance

NYSE HSY opened at $195.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.26. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $194.63 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.192 per share. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hershey

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.