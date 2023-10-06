State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $14,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on LECO shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 8,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total value of $1,794,819.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,570 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,283.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total transaction of $204,204.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,958.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 8,962 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total transaction of $1,794,819.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,570 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,283.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of LECO opened at $180.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.41. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.01 and a 12-month high of $210.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.12. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.