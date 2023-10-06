State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 1,423 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,494 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.5% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $38,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $569.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $576.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $554.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $527.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

