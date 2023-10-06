Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on STN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Stantec from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Stantec in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stantec by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,889,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,491,000 after acquiring an additional 109,180 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Stantec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,919,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 16.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,409,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,542,000 after buying an additional 338,459 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 8.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,372,000 after buying an additional 119,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 17.5% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,615,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,459,000 after acquiring an additional 240,087 shares during the last quarter. 58.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $64.83 on Friday. Stantec has a 52 week low of $44.19 and a 52 week high of $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.94.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $952.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.79 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 4.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Stantec will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.147 dividend. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.29%.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

