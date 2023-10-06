Silvant Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,489 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TFX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Teleflex during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 39.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $305.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Teleflex from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $261.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Teleflex from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.92.

NYSE TFX traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $195.62. The stock had a trading volume of 11,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,417. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.60. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $182.65 and a 12-month high of $276.43.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.87 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 17.46%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

