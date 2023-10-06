Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $4.55 Million Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Silvant Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,933 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,773. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $187.29 and a 1-year high of $251.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $254.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

