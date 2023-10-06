Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 53.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.36.

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,459.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $204.41. 365,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,755. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $132.01 and a one year high of $240.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.06.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

