Silvant Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 1.5% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $26,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 131.6% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 54,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,349,000 after purchasing an additional 17,633 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 178,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.10.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $286.86. 126,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.80 billion, a PE ratio of 72.70, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $300.79 and a 200 day moving average of $302.96. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total value of $819,464.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,544.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,649,321. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

