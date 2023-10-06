Silvant Capital Management LLC Acquires 599 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% in the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in S&P Global by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.88.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $359.56. The company had a trading volume of 107,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,506. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $428.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $114.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 49.72%.

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total value of $84,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at $820,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total transaction of $3,805,920.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,831,454.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total transaction of $84,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at $820,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,257 shares of company stock valued at $8,314,654 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

