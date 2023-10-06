Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Purchases New Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 23,867 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% during the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 7,639 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 19.2% during the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 475,523 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $107,325,000 after purchasing an additional 76,557 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 225,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $50,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 110,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $24,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $252.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.28.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

LOW stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.49. The stock had a trading volume of 532,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,041. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.46. The firm has a market cap of $114.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.50 and a twelve month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.