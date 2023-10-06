Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 171 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PANW traded up $7.77 on Friday, reaching $244.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,106,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,681,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.27 and its 200 day moving average is $221.42. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. BTIG Research upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Palo Alto Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.70.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total value of $62,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,009,914.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total value of $62,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,009,914.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $41,681,893 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

