Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Invests $61,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 298 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 116.7% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 108.3% in the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 86.7% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE UNP traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $200.61. 281,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,879,238. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.99. The company has a market cap of $122.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $240.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.97.

Get Our Latest Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.