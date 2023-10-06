Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Invests $379,000 in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000. ON Semiconductor accounts for 0.4% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ON. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 3.1% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.78.

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.93. 561,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,352,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.26. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $54.93 and a twelve month high of $111.35.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 9,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $1,088,950.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,272,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,618 shares of company stock valued at $4,827,746 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

