Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Invests $31,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 57 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veery Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 812 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 1,613 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ:COST traded down $24.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $545.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,491,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,187. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $554.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $527.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $576.19.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.25.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

