Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $275.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.28.

Salesforce stock traded up $2.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.36. 1,047,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,794,600. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $238.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $198.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.05, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total transaction of $2,257,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,966,608.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 719,316 shares of company stock worth $156,051,377 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after acquiring an additional 238,507,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Salesforce by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,644,718,000 after buying an additional 143,962 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,263,546,000 after buying an additional 695,355 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

