RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS.

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $98.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. RPM International has a 12-month low of $78.52 and a 12-month high of $107.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.63.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RPM International from $110.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.70.

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 3,966 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $408,577.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,817,848.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,137 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $633,890.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,993.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $408,577.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,817,848.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,536 shares of company stock valued at $3,158,101 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in RPM International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 92.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in RPM International during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in RPM International during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in RPM International by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

