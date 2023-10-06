Roth Mkm Cuts CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Price Target to $5.00

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Roth Mkm from $6.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CalAmp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.57.

CAMP traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.33. 430,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,829. The company has a market cap of $12.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.94. CalAmp has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $5.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $70.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.90 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a negative return on equity of 50.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CalAmp will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CalAmp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,945,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 42.4% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,287,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 681,123 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 3,379,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,138,000 after buying an additional 662,100 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 292.6% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 687,371 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 512,294 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $534,000. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

