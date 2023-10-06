Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $357.42 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,365,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,575 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 0.9% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $357,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,683,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,680,162,000 after buying an additional 685,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,047,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,358,912,000 after purchasing an additional 938,216 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,326,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,913,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,230 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,275,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,565 shares of company stock valued at $11,547,190. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA stock opened at $260.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.40 billion, a PE ratio of 73.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.22 and its 200-day moving average is $227.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. DZ Bank cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.73.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

