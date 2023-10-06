ReddCoin Trading 5.3% Higher This Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 6th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $303.41 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.10 or 0.00236052 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00013840 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00015827 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000444 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

