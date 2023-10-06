QV Investors Inc. Sells 1,300 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

QV Investors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,531 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.0% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 923 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 5,413 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,950. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $240.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.97.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

