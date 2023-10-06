QV Investors Inc. Has $12.04 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

QV Investors Inc. trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 125,330 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $12,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,096,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,954,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,003 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Verizon Communications by 95,391.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 136,655,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,082,211,000 after buying an additional 136,512,194 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,325,871 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,446,395,000 after buying an additional 3,448,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,022,393 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,105,742,000 after acquiring an additional 339,775 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,115,932,000 after acquiring an additional 78,995,341 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on VZ shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Edward Jones downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSE:VZ traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.43. 9,096,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,747,670. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.36 and a 200 day moving average of $35.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.20%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

