PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Sells $40,387.62 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) insider Mukul Kumar sold 3,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $40,387.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,272.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, July 31st, Mukul Kumar sold 4,000 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Mukul Kumar sold 5,000 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $95,900.00.

Shares of PUBM opened at $11.89 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $20.08. The stock has a market cap of $616.73 million, a PE ratio of 198.20 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.33.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $63.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.92 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 1.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in PubMatic by 135.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in PubMatic during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut shares of PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Macquarie cut shares of PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.89.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

