Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Sells 91 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,188 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.4% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.5% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,645,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.1% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,474 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 172,597 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $85,758,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded down $25.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $544.26. The stock had a trading volume of 590,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,690. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $554.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $527.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $576.19.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.81%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COST. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

