Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Sells 3,484 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in AT&T by 102,614.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,138,120,000 after purchasing an additional 822,904,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523,127,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,070,214,000 after buying an additional 1,985,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,304,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,530,602,000 after buying an additional 1,567,008 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 196,653,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,785,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,387,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,581,839,000 after acquiring an additional 530,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.16. 7,448,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,493,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.23 billion, a PE ratio of -12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.03.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -90.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on T shares. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

