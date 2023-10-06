Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Sells 1,712 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.0% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.82. 1,099,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,088,164. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $72.34 and a 12 month high of $94.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.81. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

