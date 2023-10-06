Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Reduces Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.6% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.92.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.05. The stock had a trading volume of 623,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,227,447. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.64. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $84.00 and a one year high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $141.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.71.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.58%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.