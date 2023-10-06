Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,680 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,774,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $103,365,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,818 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 11.4% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,239,382 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $46,093,000 after purchasing an additional 127,048 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,938 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.2% in the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 26,479 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.28. 7,221,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,727,512. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.20%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

