Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.65.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TXN stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.11. 331,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,993,813. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $145.97 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The stock has a market cap of $139.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

