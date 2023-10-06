Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $6.00. The stock had previously closed at $5.12, but opened at $4.92. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Peloton Interactive shares last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 1,031,333 shares changing hands.

PTON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $92,928.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,794.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Thomas Cortese sold 14,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $98,662.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,251 shares in the company, valued at $99,471.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $92,928.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,794.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,768 shares of company stock valued at $243,892. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 176.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average is $7.89.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.28). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 45.05% and a negative return on equity of 686.29%. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

