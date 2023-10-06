ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,023 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $12,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,380,451,000 after purchasing an additional 99,064,396 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $537,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

ON opened at $86.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.77. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $54.93 and a 1 year high of $111.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 531,388 shares in the company, valued at $55,795,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,618 shares of company stock valued at $4,827,746 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

