Oliver’s Real Food Limited (ASX:OLI) Insider Acquires A$10,320.00 in Stock

Oliver’s Real Food Limited (ASX:OLI – Get Free Report) insider Martin Green acquired 430,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,320.00 ($6,573.25).

On Friday, September 29th, Martin Green acquired 660,000 shares of Oliver’s Real Food stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$16,500.00 ($10,509.55).

Oliver's Real Food Limited operates quick service restaurants in Australia. The company offers nutrient dense meals through its restaurants and online. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in North Rocks, Australia.

