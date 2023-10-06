Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Receives $21.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMAGet Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OLMA. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 1,505,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.84 per share, with a total value of $14,818,370.88. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,688,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,139,307.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 1,505,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.84 per share, with a total value of $14,818,370.88. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,688,954 shares in the company, valued at $46,139,307.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $140,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,008,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,441,563.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $820,250 over the last ninety days. 23.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olema Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 682.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLMA opened at $12.72 on Friday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.88.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMAGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.24. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

