Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Receives $21.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.20.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on OLMA. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 682.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ OLMA opened at $12.72 on Friday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.88.
Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.24. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.
