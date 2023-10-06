Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) President Sells $56,069.76 in Stock

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $56,069.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 60,964 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,629.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE NOG opened at $37.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $43.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.97.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 55.68%. The firm had revenue of $476.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOG. Northland Securities upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Institutional Trading of Northern Oil and Gas

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 259.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

