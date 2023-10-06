Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 213.40 ($2.58).
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 213 ($2.57) to GBX 217 ($2.62) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.51) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 275 ($3.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mitchells & Butlers
Mitchells & Butlers Price Performance
About Mitchells & Butlers
Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mitchells & Butlers
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Huawei Has Entered The Chips Race, Markets Still Prefer These
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- Restaurant Stocks Go on Sale…Which Are Really on the Value Menu?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 5 Reasons to Buy and Hold Exxon Mobil For 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.