Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 213.40 ($2.58).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 213 ($2.57) to GBX 217 ($2.62) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.51) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 275 ($3.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock opened at GBX 204.60 ($2.47) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 223.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 202.68. Mitchells & Butlers has a 52-week low of GBX 99.70 ($1.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 239.40 ($2.89). The firm has a market cap of £1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10,390.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

