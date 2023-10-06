Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,907 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $13,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 35.5% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $146.84 per share, with a total value of $440,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,616,228.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.25.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of MAA stock opened at $128.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.69. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.59 and a 52 week high of $176.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.79.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.38%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

