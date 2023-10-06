Michael Ruane Purchases 299,780 Shares of Reward Minerals Ltd (ASX:RWD) Stock

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2023

Reward Minerals Ltd (ASX:RWDGet Free Report) insider Michael Ruane purchased 299,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$13,190.32 ($8,401.48).

Michael Ruane also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, August 25th, Michael Ruane bought 16,170 shares of Reward Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$759.99 ($484.07).
  • On Tuesday, August 15th, Michael Ruane purchased 72,350 shares of Reward Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$3,400.45 ($2,165.89).
  • On Friday, July 14th, Michael Ruane purchased 58,731 shares of Reward Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$2,701.63 ($1,720.78).
  • On Thursday, July 6th, Michael Ruane purchased 11,269 shares of Reward Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$518.37 ($330.17).

Reward Minerals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.94.

About Reward Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Reward Minerals Ltd engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. Its flagship project is its 100% owned Kumpupintil Lake potash project located in the Little Sandy Desert, Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Nedlands, Australia.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Reward Minerals (ASX:RWD)

Receive News & Ratings for Reward Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reward Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.