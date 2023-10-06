Michael Ruane Purchases 299,780 Shares of Reward Minerals Ltd (ASX:RWD) Stock

Reward Minerals Ltd (ASX:RWD – Get Free Report) insider Michael Ruane purchased 299,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$13,190.32 ($8,401.48).

Michael Ruane also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Reward Minerals alerts:

On Friday, August 25th, Michael Ruane bought 16,170 shares of Reward Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$759.99 ($484.07).

On Tuesday, August 15th, Michael Ruane purchased 72,350 shares of Reward Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$3,400.45 ($2,165.89).

On Friday, July 14th, Michael Ruane purchased 58,731 shares of Reward Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$2,701.63 ($1,720.78).

On Thursday, July 6th, Michael Ruane purchased 11,269 shares of Reward Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$518.37 ($330.17).

Reward Minerals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.94.

About Reward Minerals

Reward Minerals Ltd engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. Its flagship project is its 100% owned Kumpupintil Lake potash project located in the Little Sandy Desert, Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Nedlands, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reward Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reward Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.