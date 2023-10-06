MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Major Shareholder Sells $29,505.06 in Stock

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $29,505.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 908,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,379,656.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Trading Down 0.1 %
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.34.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust
About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust
MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Huawei Has Entered The Chips Race, Markets Still Prefer These
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Restaurant Stocks Go on Sale…Which Are Really on the Value Menu?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 5 Reasons to Buy and Hold Exxon Mobil For 2024
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.