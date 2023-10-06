MCF Advisors LLC Purchases 56 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $361,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $1,875,000. IFG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Crane Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after buying an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $204.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.