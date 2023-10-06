McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Homestead Advisers Corp

Homestead Advisers Corp increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,577 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $64,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.2 %

MCD traded down $2.99 on Friday, reaching $249.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,929. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $279.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.93. The company has a market capitalization of $181.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.08 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at $5,656,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,916,994 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

