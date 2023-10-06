Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after buying an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 19,964.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,604,000 after buying an additional 4,497,594 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 450.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,556,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $511,196,000 after buying an additional 2,092,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.91. 329,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,819,291. The stock has a market cap of $114.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.50 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.46.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $256.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.28.

In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

